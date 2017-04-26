Annual Rhododendron festival finalizes event schedule

The city of Beckley is once again getting ready to host its annual Rhododendron Festival.

Last year's festival was the first one held after going on a two decade hiatus, and thanks to its success, it's coming back.

The festival, named after the West Virginia state flower, is actually several weeks long, comprised of dozens of activities that take place during the month of May.

"We thought we needed to really have a Spring festival, and so this is just a way to package some things that are already going on and adding some rhododendron themes activities to it and just showcase our community, hopefully in a positive light, that there's lots of fun things to do, there's beautiful scenery and enjoy the history and the recreation of our area,” said Beckley director of events Jill Moorefield.

The festival kicks off on May 13th with "Sweet Treats" at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway and wraps up on the 28th right before Memorial Day.

A full list of events can be found on the city's website.