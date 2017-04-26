Honaker advances to Coppinger Title Game; HS Baseball Scoreboard - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Honaker advances to Coppinger Title Game; HS Baseball Scoreboard 4/26

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Coppinger Invitational Semifinal

Honaker 5 Greater Beckley 3

Honaker vs. Tazewell 6 pm Saturday at Bowen Field

Regular Season

Bluefield 14 James Monroe 11

Fayetteville 13 Montcalm 3

Beckley 3 Shady Spring 2

Wyoming East 2 Liberty Raleigh 0

Charleston Catholic 15 Valley Fayette 9

Greenbrier West 19 Richwood 9

Graham 3 Bland Co 2

Independence 13 Pikeview 9

