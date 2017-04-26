Opioid overdose reversal injectors donated to Tazewell County deputies

Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is now better equipped to handle overdoses.

Through a grant from Evzio Pharmaceuticals, the office received 130 Naloxone auto-injectors to reverse the effects of suspected opioid overdoses. Every officer will have the drug on hand, and will be able to use it at a moment's notice meaning the difference between life and death.

"We know there's a drug problem throughout our nation. It affects every county, and every city throughout the U.S., and a lot of what you have to do in police work is how you combat it, said Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

The Sheriff's Office is already in the process of getting next year's supply of Naloxone lined up, so that they can maintain a fresh supply for whenever its needed.