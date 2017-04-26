Greenbrier East Softball looking to make history in 2017

Fairlea, WV

WVVA-TV

Beginning the season the Greenbrier East softball team had one mission in mind. "Every year our goal is to get to regionals, and then get to states. Greenbrier East has never been to states in softball and our goal last year we fell one game short of getting there and our goal this year is to get over that hump and get to states" said head coach Matt Lemons.



Making school history is something the Spartans says is of the utmost importance to them. "That's the mindset. That's all we're focused on is getting to the state tournament this year" said senior Haylee Shires. "We're actually ready to go. We think this is the year that it's going to happen" said senior Shayla Fry.

After a hot start to the year and then a recent slide Lemons says the girls have turned things back in the right direction. "Early in the year, we had some issues. Just some girls not getting along, things like that. They're starting to get along again. They laugh, they cut up and they just play well together. We got a good combination of speed, good combination of power and our pitching is pretty deep. We have two or three pitchers we can bring out anytime and feel good about it."

But the Spartans they've found the secrets to what it will take to finally get over the hump. "It's going to be complete mindset. We have the talent, we have the skills, and we just have to apply it. We can't think about it, we just have to do it" said Shires. "We've got a lot of hard work and dedication to do. We've got some little things to work on and other than that, it's just cut out the errors and play ball" said Fry.