Independence's Ward signs with WV Wesleyan

A softball star signed her name of the dotted line.  Independence's Emily Ward has decided to take her talents to West Virginia Wesleyan next spring.  Ward has been a important member of a Patriot team that has seen a resurgence is the past couple seasons.  She said her decision came down to proximity and how comfortable she was in becoming a Bobcats.  "As soon as I met the coach I knew that's where I wanted to go.  He talked very well about his program and his team.  Then I went to a softball camp there and I loved the camp and all the girls.  The atmosphere is great there and a lot of high energy and I knew that was the place."

