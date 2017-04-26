Independence's Ward signs with WV Wesleyan

Coal City, WV

WVVA-TV

A softball star signed her name of the dotted line. Independence's Emily Ward has decided to take her talents to West Virginia Wesleyan next spring. Ward has been a important member of a Patriot team that has seen a resurgence is the past couple seasons. She said her decision came down to proximity and how comfortable she was in becoming a Bobcats. "As soon as I met the coach I knew that's where I wanted to go. He talked very well about his program and his team. Then I went to a softball camp there and I loved the camp and all the girls. The atmosphere is great there and a lot of high energy and I knew that was the place."

