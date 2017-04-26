Concord Softball rises to 5th in region; drops DH to UVA Wise - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Softball rises to 5th in region; drops DH to UVA Wise

Posted:

Wise, VA

WVVA-TV

The Concord Softball team moved up in the NCAA Division II Mid Atlantic Region rankings.  The Lady Mountain Lions are now 5th.  West Chester and WV Wesleyan have the top two spots.

They took on UVA Wise in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.  The Lady Cavaliers took the 1st game 3-0, and the 2nd 2-1.  With the pair of losses, the Mountain Lions drop to 28-24 overall and 17-11 in the Mountain East.  Up next they'll travel to Glenville State on Saturday.

