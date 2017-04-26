Bluefield College Baseball drops finale to Bryan - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield, VA

The Bluefield College Baseball team wrapped up its 3 game series with 21st ranked Bryan on Wednesday afternoon.  The Rams fell to the lions 12-3.  Bluefield was led by Erik Williams who went 2 for 3 with a RBI.  The loss drops them to 24-24 overall and 8-16 in the AAC.  Up next they'll host Tennessee Wesleyan for a 3 game series starting on Friday night at 6.

