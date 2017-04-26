Contractor responds to complaints over Z-Way holdup

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) When state leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Phase II of the Z-way project in October of 2014, there were already problems, claims the contractor.

West Virginia did not own hardly any of the land rights.



"At times, we've made progress, at times, months go by and it doesn't seem like we've done anything. There have been many delays on the project that I think were unforeseen by the state, unforeseen by anyone in the city of Beckley. And the biggest issue has been the right-of-ways," said Project Manager Rocky Butler.

The $18 million project that was supposed to be done in a year and a half is now up to three years. Earlier this month, state leaders blamed the contractor, Mike Enyart & Sons, and a series of unexpected bumps, for the delay.



"We've been working where we can and just got our official notice to proceed in November of 2017. We're trying to work where we can, when we can, to get this done for the city of Beckley," said Mike Enyart.

As the state worked to obtain right-of-way rights from businesses and landowners, Enyart said his crews continued work on other parts of the project.



"I'd say it will cost the taxpayers extra because of some of the delays and some of the things that were unforeseen on the project."

Then, there was the fight between state leaders and the Sonic on Industrial Drive that went all the way to the West Virginia Supreme Court. The high court decided late in 2016 it would be the state's responsibility to complete a groundwater study for potential contaminants due to its location as a former filling station.



There were also unexpected terrain issues, said Bulter, that added to the delay.

Even today, Enyart said his crews are still waiting on the state to move the utilities necessary for his workers to proceed on the final outlet between Industrial and Eisenhower Drive.



"We had no idea an 18 month job would turn into a 33 month ordeal. And we're still not done. We want to move on to the next project but the delays have killed us."

After the state completes its utility work, the next challenge for the contractor's crews will be the last intersection on Industrial drive, bringing the Z-way full circle on Robert C. Byrd/ Eisenhower Drive.



To avoid traffic delays, crews will have to work exclusively at night to add turning lanes and finishing touches to the intersection.



While state leaders mentioned November last week as the tentative date for completion, Butler said several factors will have to fall into place to make that target a reality.

He also responded to critics of the state to hire an Ohio contractor for the project. Butler said that while the company is based on the Ohio border of West Virginia, the company employs almost a hundred West Virginia workers, including dozens from Raleigh County.



Bulter said Enyart and Sons has also made buying local products and priority and gone out of its way to help accommodate nearby businesses needing access to the construction site.