HOMETOWN HERO: HINTON HS MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Sometimes small towns in southern West Virginia need a little helping hand to stay thriving...to keep the history alive.

In Hinton, a group of high school alumni have made it their mission to make the city a little brighter. With 20-plus projects under their belt in the last few years, they are definitely hometown heroes.

"We grew up here. This was a thriving railroad community. They looked after everybody," says Jim Noel.

Jim Noel has a lot of love for Hinton and for Summers County. And that love is the root of a growing group called "Classes of Hinton High School: Making A Difference."

"In 2012, three guys from the 1967 class of Hinton High School - Jack Holt, Cotty Farley and myself - we decided to do something to give back to this community that nurtured us and looked over us when we were growing up," says Noel.

And the Making A Difference group is living up to its name. Painting walls at each of the local schools...refurbishing the railroad museum, to keep it running smoothly...giving downtown storefronts a facelift...cleaning up the John Henry caboose....and the list goes on and on like the waters that flow around Hinton for miles.

"We're just honored, we're thrilled. We've been blessed that the people in this community have supported us and wrapped their arms around our cause," says Noel.

It takes a lot of work to make such an impact in a county to do project after project that gives the area new life. But the motivation is there, it is the memories that keep the group moving.

"We just thought we need to give back. They propelled us into the real world and now it was time to do something to give back," says Noel.

But as Jim says, sometimes time has a way of changing plans...making it harder for a student in the Hinton High class of 1967 to as he says, give back. And that's why Jim and other Making A Difference members are looking to the future, hoping Hinton will have heroes for years to come.

"The participants on our projects have mostly been from our age group, and we're getting older. We're trying to put things in place now so this organization can perpetuate itself for long after we're gone," says Noel.

And you can help the Making A Difference group stay alive. On May 2, Give2WV is hosting a 24-hour fundraising campaign for the Hinton Area Foundation.

On that day, you can donate to the foundation online...that money will allow Jim and the other members to keep making a difference.

Click here to visit the Give2WV donation page. Click here to visit the Hinton High School Making A Difference Facebook page.

And of course, remember you can nominate a "Hometown Hero!"

If you know someone you believe goes above and beyond...or just has a huge heart and does great things for the community, send us an email to hometownhero@wvva.com.

And Wendy's is now gifting the"Hometown Hero" nominee and nominator a year of free Frosty's.