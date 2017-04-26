Fayette County teacher/ football coach arrested on drug charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayette County teacher/ football coach arrested on drug charges

A Fayette County teacher and football coach faces multiple drug trafficking charges.

Larry Macon McCommack, 38, of Bommer, WV is charged with four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. McCommack is employed at Valley High School in Smithers. 

Drug task force officers made the arrest "as a result of controlled drug buys allegedly made from this individual." According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, none of the "drug buys" were made on school property. 

McCommack has been arraigned and released on $50,000 bond.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force is handling the investigation.

