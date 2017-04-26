City of Bluefield, Mercer Schools reach agreement

IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE LAST NIGHT, THE MERCER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVED A NEW CONTRACT WITH THE CITY OF BLUEFIELD TO PLAY FOOTBALL GAMES AT MITCHELL STADIUM.

AS YOU MAY REMEMBER... THE CITY AND BOARD STARTED THE CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS LAST MONTH. ORIGINALLY, THE CITY WANTED TO INCREASE THE LEASE FROM 37-THOUSAND TO 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS. HOWEVER, THERE WERE SOME ON THE SCHOOL BOARD WHO FELT THAT PRICE TAG WAS A LITTLE STEEP.

THERESA RUSSELL WITH MERCER COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SAYS, ""THE CITY OF BLUEFIELD DID ADDRESS THE CONCERNS OVER THE RECENT CONTRACT, AND THE CONTRACT AMOUNT FOR NEXT YEAR IS $40,000."

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY NO ADDITIONAL FEES WILL BE CHARGED FOR PLAYOFF GAMES.