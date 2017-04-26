Officials: Potent heroin blamed for 14 overdoses in 1 day - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Potent heroin blamed for 14 overdoses in 1 day

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (AP) - Officials are adding up the numbers after 14 people overdosed from a bad batch of heroin in one day.

News outlets report Mason County Emergency Medical Services responded to 20 overdoses in total last week.

Emergency Management Director Dennis Zimmerman says they saw a huge increase in volume in a short period of time, indicating that potent heroin was in use.

Emergency Medical Services Director Dylan Handley says officials worry over the supply of Narcan, an overdose reversal drug. He says that each of the four units covering 400 square miles of the county experienced outages at numerous times. A reimbursement grant for the drug will expire in September.

Officials say no one died in any of the 20 overdoses.

