Bluefield woman's death ruled homicide

The death of a Bluefield, Virginia woman whose body was found earlier this month on East River Mountain has been ruled a homicide.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Michael Dennis, the death of 21-year-old Kaitlyn "Kaitee" Toler was ruled a homicide following her preliminary autopsy report. Investigators will not say how Toler was killed. 

Toler's body was found in on April 6 in a wooded area off Mountain Lane.

Anyone with information that may help solve this case can contact the Bluefield, VA Police Dept. is 276-326-262. 

