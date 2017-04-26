Bluefield woman's death ruled homicide

Residents in one St.Louis neighborhood awoke to a massive explosion Wednesday morning that destroyed a vacant home.More >>
The death of a Bluefield, Virginia woman whose body was found earlier this month on East River Mountain has been ruled a homicide.More >>
Gov. Jim Justice has signed new laws to criminalize "revenge porn" and to establish a mechanism for reducing criminal records for non-violent felonies down to misdemeanors.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County catch a suspect thief while he is loading-up his truck with stolen items.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has stopped a pilot project to start charging entrance fees at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.More >>
Almost all of us have been there; involved in a traffic stop as we fiddle around trying to find the car's insurance and registration.More >>
Woodrow Wilson High School is set to debut "Little Mermaid" this Thursday night.More >>
