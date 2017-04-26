Suspected thief caught in the act at Beckley business - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Suspected thief caught in the act at Beckley business

Deputies in Raleigh County catch a suspect thief while he is loading-up his truck with stolen items.

The arrest was made in the early morning hours on Tuesday in the garage area of Eastern Concrete on Market Road.

Mark Edward Nunn, Jr., 43, is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. Deputies say he is responsible for two other thefts that occurred at Eastern Concrete on April 20 and April 22.

Nunn is charged with two counts of entering without breaking and three counts of grand larceny. 

Cpl R.L. Talley, Jr. handled the investigation.

