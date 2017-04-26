West Virginia won't charge to enter 7 state parks, forests

(AP) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has stopped a pilot project to start charging entrance fees at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.

Justice called the decision to charge a $2 daily fee starting Memorial Day weekend an error made without his approval.

He says with West Virginians struggling financially at this time, "there is no way I can go along with charging a fee to enjoy our state parks."

The Division of Natural Resources announced Monday the estimated $1 million generated from the pilot project was to be used for park maintenance and upkeep.

Passes would have been required to enter Babcock, Blackwater Falls, Cacapon Resort, Coopers Rock, Little Beaver, Pipestem Resort and Valley Falls.

An annual vehicle pass would have cost $12, a day pass $2.

