Beckley woman invents simple device she hopes reduces potential danger of traffic stops

Almost all of us have been there; involved in a traffic stop as we fiddle around trying to find the car's insurance and registration. It's a situation that can be nerve-wracking for both driver and police officer.

Well, one Beckley woman has made it a point to put an end to this with a device that could actually save lives.

Last summer, Alexis Parker, distraught by the seemingly endless news of officer-involved shootings, decided enough was enough.

“I just felt like there were so many killings that there had to be something I could do,” Parker said. “So I prayed about it and the next day I went to my car, and I was not even thinking about what to do about this particular situation and literally the idea just came to me, and I honestly believe it was from God."

All Parker had to do was look up for inspiration.

"The Detachable License and Registration Mount” is kept in the driver's side sun visor,” Parker said. “That way if you ever get pulled over the officer can see your hands."

By using the simple, clear plastic device that is meant to hold all the documents needed during a traffic stop, that retails for just a few dollars can help potentially dangerous traffic stops can go more smoothly and could possibly even save lives.

"What this does, its it keeps the hands visible, which is is a primary concern for law enforcement,” Beckley Chief of Police Lonnie Christian said. “So this is a good product, something that keeps law enforcement officers and the public safe."

Parker says her goal isn't about making a lot of money off the product but instead, it's about making a difference.

If you'd like more information on Parker's product, visit the following Facebook for more details on how to get one for yourself:

https://www.facebook.com/DetachableLicenseandRegistrationMount