WWHS students to present "Little Mermaid" on stage

The theater department at one Raleigh County high school is looking to end the year with a splash.

Woodrow Wilson High School is set to debut "Little Mermaid" this Thursday night.

Theater director Jerri Stack says students have been working two full semesters on the production and promises this won't be just your average high school play. The full set and wardrobe are on loan from a Tennessee playhouse and she says working with these student-actors has been an incredible experience for her.

"I can't believe the talent that these kids have,” Stack said. “They are so talented that you can work with them and yet they've got their own ideas on how to do things, they're just really an amazing group to work with."

The first show open to the public is Thursday night at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. That show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, and $8 for students.

“Little Mermaid” will be presented April 27th, 28th, and May 4th, 5th at 7:00 p.m.

Matinee performances will be performed on April 30th and May 7th at 2:00 p.m.