Marshall Softball cracks the Top 25

The Marshall Softball team made history on Tuesday.  For the first time the Herd has cracked the USA Today/ NFCA Top 25 coming in at 25.  The green and white are 35-7 on the season, and they are one of only 3 non power 5 teams in top 25.  Up next, they will travel to Middle Tennessee for a 3 game series starting on Saturday.

