Bluefield College Baseball splits with Bryan - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Baseball splits with Bryan

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Baseball team split a doubleheader with Bryan on Tuesday afternoon.  The Lions took the first game 10-4, and the Rams took the second game 3-2.  Bobby Mena hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 7th to help Bluefield seal the victory in the second game.  With the split, the Rams are now 24-23 overall and 8-15 in the AAC.  Up next, the two will conclude the series on Wednesday at 2 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.