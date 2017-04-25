Bluefield College Baseball splits with Bryan

Bluefield, VA

The Bluefield College Baseball team split a doubleheader with Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. The Lions took the first game 10-4, and the Rams took the second game 3-2. Bobby Mena hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 7th to help Bluefield seal the victory in the second game. With the split, the Rams are now 24-23 overall and 8-15 in the AAC. Up next, the two will conclude the series on Wednesday at 2 pm.