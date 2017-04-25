Tazewell County Deputies train

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has been conducting real life scenario training exercises at the county fairgrounds this week.The annual training is made up of several situations that a patrol deputy could encounter.

It's a simulated chase that includes deploying spike strips, making a felony stop, using tazers as well as a foot chase that ends with a physical fight, and in the end, officers arrest a suspect.

Sergeant Turner says it's meant to be intense to prepare officers for potential life and death situations.

Thirty patrol officers are required to get the certifications to complete the training.