Tazewell County Deputies train

TAZEWELL, VA (WVVA) -

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has been conducting real life scenario training exercises at the county fairgrounds this week.The annual training is made up of several situations that a patrol deputy could encounter.

It's a simulated chase that includes deploying spike strips, making a felony stop, using tazers as well as a foot chase that ends with a physical fight, and in the end, officers arrest a suspect.

Sergeant Turner says it's meant to be intense to prepare officers for potential life and death situations.

Thirty patrol officers are required to get the certifications to complete the training.

