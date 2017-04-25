Officials working on improving communication during weather emergencies

Last summer, more than 200 homes were destroyed in the flooding that hit West Virginia and took 23 lives.

Now, The National Weather Service, First Responders, and other officials are discussing ways to reach more people during a weather emergency. The Charleston and Blacksburg National Weather Service offices held the Central Appalachian Integrated Warning Team Workshop Tuesday in Lewisburg.

"It's all sorts of people coming together and we're kind of talking about how we can work together better to warn the public when there is hazardous weather in the area," said Mike Zwier, Meteorologist for National Weather Service in Charleston.

Officials at the workshop have already learned ways to communicate more efficiently on social media.

"We've talked about ways to share our information on social media. Both with each other and with the public," Zwier said.

"With that information, it will be able to help us to plan in the future in the event that we have additional flooding and stuff like that," said Al Whitaker, Director of Greenbrier County Emergency Management.

In addition to social media, WVVA's own Chief Meteorologist Travis Roberts presented the importance media has on emergency situations, which officials say is vital in reporting to the public.

"We love getting storm reports from media, from Emergency Management, from the public. We can get those pictures from what's going on the ground," Zwier said.

The most important reminder to take out of this workshop is everyone is in this together.

"We're all one big team and that's what we need to do, come together and promote preparedness," said Whitaker.

