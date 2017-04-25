After lightning strike, Princeton apartments need new wiring

During last Friday's storms, lightning struck an apartment building in Princeton. A bolt of lightning hit the corner of the building, knocking bricks onto Mercer Street. Police initially blocked off the area for fear more bricks could fall. Mercer Street has since reopened after crews made repairs. But the building has not reopened. The lightning fried some electrical wires and the fire alarm system. The building owner says it might take up to two months before tenants can reoccupy the building.

