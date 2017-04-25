After lightning strike, Princeton apartments need new wiring

The National Weather Service, first responders, and other officials are discussing ways to reach more people during a weather emergency. The Charleston and Blacksburg National Weather Service offices held the Central Appalachian Integrated Warning Team Workshop Tuesday in Lewisburg.More >>
The National Weather Service, first responders, and other officials are discussing ways to reach more people during a weather emergency. The Charleston and Blacksburg National Weather Service offices held the Central Appalachian Integrated Warning Team Workshop Tuesday in Lewisburg.More >>
Police in Lewisburg arrested a man for shooting holes in a motel room door.More >>
Police in Lewisburg arrested a man for shooting holes in a motel room door.More >>
The trial is over for a Raleigh County doctor accused of over-prescribing narcotics to patients, including two people who died from overdoses.More >>
The trial is over for a Raleigh County doctor accused of over-prescribing narcotics to patients, including two people who died from overdoses.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder in the second degree.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder in the second degree.More >>
Mercer Street has since reopened after crews made repairs. But the building has not reopened.More >>
Mercer Street has since reopened after crews made repairs. But the building has not reopened.More >>
Imagine you're a property owner, and you were able to gain an extra 200,000 square feet. What would you do with it? The city of Princeton has a few ideas.More >>
Imagine you're a property owner, and you were able to gain an extra 200,000 square feet. What would you do with it? The city of Princeton has a few ideas.More >>
Motorists in Princeton may want to take notice. Road repairs began this week.More >>
Motorists in Princeton may want to take notice. Road repairs began this week.More >>