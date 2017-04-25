Princeton planning new City Hall

Imagine you're a property owner, and you were able to gain an extra 200,000 square feet. What would you do with it? The city of Princeton has a few ideas.

Currently, Princeton's City Hall and Fire Department are only 10,000 square feet combined. It's a situation the city... hopes to change.

Assistant City Manager Mike Webb says, "In the process... we are looking at procuring professional services... architectural, accounting... whatever professional services are needed to make that transition within the framework of the funding choices that we get."

The city is currently in talks with The Dean Company to transfer the property to the city. Under the current plans, Police, Public Works, and the Recreation Center would also move into the new facility off of Bee Street.

"The new location has approximately 270,00 square feet. We can go in, design it, and everyone would have plenty of room, new accommodations."

Webb says the city is currently taking bids and plans to choose the architect by July 1. "We would hope within a year's time... within a twelve month period, that we could certainly be breaking ground. In some of the office space, the administration would move in quickly."

The estimated cost of the project currently sits at $2.5 million, but Webb says the project will NOT affect taxes. "We are looking at different ideas to do cost savings. We are looking at grant proposals. We're looking at low-interest loans from a federal standpoint."