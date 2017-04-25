Road work begins on a major artery in Princeton

Motorists in Princeton may want to take notice. Road repairs began this week, so drivers can expect closures and delays on Route 20. Department of Highway crews are fixing sidewalks and repaving portions of Route 20 from Route 104 to East Main Street. The repairs are taking place at night, from 6 PM to 6 AM.

D.O.H. officials are requesting motorists to travel alternative routes and avoid parking in the construction zones. Officials are hoping to complete the project by the end of May.



