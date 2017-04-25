Raleigh County man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County man pleads guilty to murder in the second degree.



Gaston Smith was orginally charged with first degree murder and the unlawful use of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Darien Blaney in July of 2013.



The incident happened at the intersection of Cannaday and Mulberry streets in East Beckley, after investigators said the two men had been arguing over a girl.



During his preliminary hearing, Smith said the incident was self-defense, that Blaney lunged toward him prior to the shooting. Prosecutors said a couple witnesses would corroborate that statement if the case were to go to trial.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the unlawful use of a firearm charge in exchange for a guilty plea on second degree murder. The absence of the firearm charge means Smith will be eligible for the Anthony Correctional Center for youthful offenders since he was 19-years-old at the time of the shooting.



Smith's guilty plea on the 2nd degree murder charge carries a sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison.

