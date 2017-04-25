Man charged with firing gun inside Lewisburg motel room

Police in Lewisburg arrested a man for shooting holes in a motel room door.

Officers responded to the Super 8 on North Jefferson Street shortly after noon on Tuesday. There they discovered two bullet holes in the door of a second floor room. The room's occupant told officers he fired the shots because someone was "trying to get him."

Christopher Brian Rogers, 27, of Smoot, WV was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

According to Chief Tim Stover, the shots fired incident appears to have been drug-related. No injuries were reported.

Officers with the Lewisburg PD, Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, WV State Police, and Ronceverte PD responded to the call.