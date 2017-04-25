Brushfork woman charged in mother's murder

Police say a Brushfork woman killed her own mother and tried to cover up the crime.

According to Sgt. S. A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, officers were called out to a home on Packing Plant Road Saturday for a reported home invasion with shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman in her early-50's face-down in a bed with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

The victim, Connie Proffitt, was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center where she later died.

Sgt Sommers said the victim's daughter, Amanda Proffitt, placed the call to 911. However, she later admitted to shooting her mother.

Amanda Kay Proffitt, 32, is charged with first degree murder.. She is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.