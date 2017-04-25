Justice-owned mine cited in miner's death

A coal miner is injured at an underground mine in Raleigh County.

Mine safety officials in West Virginia issue five violations after a miner falls to his death while working at a prep plant owned by Governor Jim Justice.

Jason Kenneth Matthews, 43, of Bluefield, died on February 27 after falling from a ladder onto a conveyor belt at Justice Low Seam Mining, Inc in Bishop, WV.

The WV Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training issued a total of five notices against the company. According to the report, the ladder should have been securely fastened and the victim should have been wearing safety belts. The company faces up to $10,000 in fines.

Read the full report below: