Justice-owned mine cited in miner's death - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Justice-owned mine cited in miner's death

Posted:

Mine safety officials in West Virginia issue five violations after a miner falls to his death while working at a prep plant owned by Governor Jim Justice.

Jason Kenneth Matthews, 43, of Bluefield, died on February 27 after falling from a ladder onto a conveyor belt at Justice Low Seam Mining, Inc in Bishop, WV.

The WV Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training issued a total of five notices against the company. According to the report, the ladder should have been securely fastened and the victim should have been wearing safety belts. The company faces up to $10,000 in fines. 

Read the full report below:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.