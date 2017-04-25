Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules arrested after deadly crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY IOWA - Police say former "The Bachelor" TV reality star Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

The Iowa State Patrol says Soules was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora, Iowa around 8 p.m. Monday.

Both the tractor and truck went into the ditch and the person driving the tractor died. That person's name has not been released.

The state patrol says Soules took off, but left his truck behind. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office then arrested him.

Technical investigators were at the scene last night going through evidence. Now, investigators will be looking into what happened before the crash, where Soules was, what he was doing, etc.

Information for this story came from our sister station KWWL in eastern Iowa.