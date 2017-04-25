Deadline for West Virginia energy assistance program approaches

Time is running out for low income families in West Virginia to apply for energy assistance.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will no longer accept applications to the Low Income Emergency Assistance Program (LIEAP) after Friday.

To qualify for the LIEAP program families must have a termination notice from their home heating provider, meet certain income requirements, and have a face-to-face interview with a DHHR worker.

See a list of DHHR offices in West Virginia below: