Early morning house fire in Matoaka

By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
MATOAKA, WV (WVVA) -

We have news of a mobile home fire in Mercer County.

Dispatch tells us the call came in a little before three Tuesday morning in Matoaka across from C & J Market. East River, Bluestone and Matoaka Fire Departments all responded. Dispatch says as far as they know the home was vacant.

No injuries have been reported. Crews cleared the scene a little after five this morning.

