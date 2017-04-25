Two power outage incidents in Raleigh County

An early morning car crash leads to a power outage in Raleigh County, and another outage in the area impacts more than 1,600 people.

Dispatch says the first call of the power being out, came in at midnight on Kanawha Street in Beckley. Once crews got on the scene they realized that a car had crashed into a power-pole splitting it in half. As a result a transformer has blown.

Appalachian Power was on scene while they installed a new power-pole. No injuries were reported. The Beckley Police Department is investigating the incident.

And staying in Raleigh County, more than 1,600 people were without power this morning in the Cool Ridge area.

According to Appalachian Power the outage started at around four this morning. Customers without power has since been updated to 280. Completed restoration of power is estimated to be at 10:30 this morning. AEP sights the cause of the outage as an 'insulator failure.'