Friends of the Library hold annual book sale at Raleigh Co. Public Library

Thousands of books are on sale for just pennies on the dollar, thanks to the Friends of the Raleigh County Public Library.

The sale started this weekend and goes until next Saturday.

Fifty cents for paper backs and a dollar for hardbacks, the full spectrum of the Dewey Decimal System is represented.

Every year, proceeds from the sale go to help fund a new project for the library. Past projects have included its book-mobile, circulation desk and parking lot.

This year, the friends are looking to purchase a new microfiche to be able to access archived newspaper articles.

The book sale is being held in the lower level of the library during it's regular operating hours.

The Friends of the Library also helps promote literacy throughout Raleigh County.