Friends of the Library hold annual book sale at Raleigh Co. Publ - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Friends of the Library hold annual book sale at Raleigh Co. Public Library

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Thousands of books are on sale for just pennies on the dollar, thanks to the Friends of the Raleigh County Public Library.

The sale started this weekend and goes until next Saturday.

Fifty cents for paper backs and a dollar for hardbacks, the full spectrum of the Dewey Decimal System is represented.

Every year, proceeds from the sale go to help fund a new project for the library. Past projects have included its book-mobile, circulation desk and parking lot.

This year, the friends are looking to purchase a new microfiche to be able to access archived newspaper articles.

The book sale is being held in the lower level of the library during it's regular operating hours.

The Friends of the Library also helps promote literacy throughout Raleigh County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.