Shady Spring Softball looking to bring back pride and tradition

Shady Spring, WV

WVVA-TV

A once powerhouse program in the 90's and mid 2000's, the Shady Spring softball team is hoping 2017 is the year they come back to prominence. "At this point we've got several girls on the team that have mothers who we part of this program when they were winning state championships in the 90's. So as they starting coming in, the expectations start climbing" said Donald Barnette.

Lead by the senior pitching catching duo of Maranda Allen and Hannah Daniels, the only seniors on the team are what Barnett says have been pivotal to the programs resurgence. "We've relied on those two for four years. They're both consistent as can be and they're both good leaders, good girls and we're just tickled to have them."

In their first season back as a AA school the Tigers have gone 15-4 using a combination of strong offense, defense and pitching to be one of the states top contenders. "Coming into this year, we really expected to go really far. I've put a lot of work into the last four years, so I expect to help me win this year" said Allen. "I didn't expect it to be this much better than it was from last year, but I think even if we were in triple a we would still be this good" said Daniels.

With an eye on a return trip to Vienna the tigers feel strong about their chances to get the job done. "I think we're ok, like talent wise. I think we just need to come together as a team a little bit more. Just like these practices, just having fun, getting closer to each other" said Daniels. "My mom was actually state champ all three years, so I'd just like to follow in her footsteps and be able to be accomplish that" said Allen.