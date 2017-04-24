Concord Baseball sweeps DH from Glenville State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Baseball sweeps DH from Glenville State

Posted:

Glenville, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Baseball team swept a DH from Glenville State on Monday Afternoon.  The Mountain Lions won the first 10-3, and the second 14-3.  The victory gives head coach Kevin Garrett his 400th career win.  The pair improves Concord to 22-19 overall and 15-9 in the Mountain East.

