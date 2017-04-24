Bluefield College mourns loss of vice president

Administrators at Bluefield College have some sad news to share. BC's vice president, Trent Argo, has passed away.

Read the full news release:

April 24, 2017

Bluefield College Mourns the Loss of Vice President Trent Argo

Bluefield College vice president Trent Argo passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 24, 2017, of an apparent heart attack. A member of the BC Executive Leadership Team for the past six years, he was 55 years of age.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of Trent’s sudden passing,” said Dr. David Olive, president of Bluefield College. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of a dedicated colleague and friend to many, and our hearts are heavy as we pray for and minister to his wife, Sandra, and family.”

Argo joined the Bluefield College family in 2011 as vice president for enrollment management. Under his leadership, the college quickly enjoyed four consecutive years of growth in student population, culminating in the fall of 2014 with the highest number of students enrolled since 1998 and the second largest student population in BC history. Nine hundred twelve students enrolled at BC in the fall of 2014, second only to the 1,035 students in the fall of 1998.

In 2015, in an effort to make Bluefield College more affordable and accessible to families and in keeping with the college’s mission to be a point of access to the youth of Central Appalachia, Argo played a key role in the development of BC’s Pathways half-price tuition plan, which reduced tuition by nearly 50 percent for students at the lowest socio-economic level. Soon after, he was promoted to vice president for enrollment management and student development.

“Trent will be sorely missed by our entire admissions team,” said BC’s Evan Sherman, director of traditional admissions. “He brought nearly three decades of enrollment experience to the office and was a leader who always challenged us to reach our highest potentials. He had a vision for the limitless possibilities that could happen at Bluefield College.”

Just this past fall under Argo’s guidance, the college celebrated its highest number of new traditional students in school history. Two hundred forty-two new traditional students enrolled at BC in the fall of 2016, the most traditional students ever for a new recruiting class. In addition to recruitment, he strengthened the school’s retention numbers. For example, retention climbed from 86 percent in the fall of 2015 to 92 percent in the fall of 2016. Together, the new and returning traditional student numbers in the fall of 2016 totaled 539, the third highest total traditional enrollment in BC history.

Under Argo’s guidance, the school also earned a variety of admission distinctions, including being ranked among the top 50 colleges nationwide for overall value, among just 22 colleges in the nation with an “A” rated core curriculum, among the Top Tier Colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report, the 11th most beautiful Christian college campus in America, and among the most Military Friendly Schools by Military Advanced Education.

“Trent was an amazing individual who had a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in recruiting and retaining students,” said Dr. Olive. “He loved students and was a consummate optimist. Trent worked tirelessly to help grow the enrollment of the college during his time with us. He was an excellent administrator and a true friend. He will be missed by all.”

Before Bluefield College, Argo served two years as chief executive officer of the International Education Group, where he developed and implemented marketing and enrollment management strategies as a consultant to liberal arts colleges across the country. He also served six years as dean of enrollment management at Oklahoma Baptist University, where he turned a 10-year enrollment slide into enrollment growth and reconstructed financial aid awards to reduce the school’s discount rate and increase net revenue. Before that, he served 13 years as director of admissions at Campbellsville (KY) University, where enrollment soared from 500 to more than 2,000 students during his tenure.

“In my more than 30 years of higher education administration, I have found few, if any, to match the exemplary enrollment management skills of Trent,” said Marc Whitt, director of philanthropy communications at the University of Kentucky, who worked with Argo at Campbellsville. “His positive attitude, outstanding interpersonal skills, can-do spirit, and knowledge and ability to build, launch and maintain an outstanding enrollment management program made him an invaluable team member for any institution.”

Argo was past president of the National Association of Baptist Enrollment Professionals and a member of the National Association of International Educators, American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, and National Association for College Admission Counseling. He was also named an Outstanding Young Man of America in 1992 and a Kentucky Colonel in 1993.

Before higher education, he served his country as a staff sergeant and security specialist for the United States Air Force from 1979 to 1985. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Campbellsville University, where he also served as president of the Student Government Association, a member of various music organizations, and was named Mr. Campbellsville University.

Within the community, he was a den leader for Boy Scouts of America and a member of Rotary International, Kiwanis International, and First Baptist Church of Princeton, West Virginia. He and his family also attended Blacksburg (VA) Christian Fellowship. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, he was also president of the Northern Adult Basic Education Program.

“Trent made a point to personally invest in the lives of the students at Bluefield College. He took a special interest in our international student population and went out of his way to serve them,” said Sherman. “I’ve personally seen Trent cook for and serve more than 200 Bluefield College students at his home during one of his legendary Brazilian feasts. His love for the students and the college were evident in these kinds of acts of service.”

Argo leaves behind his wife, Sandra Lima Argo, four children -- Chelsea N. Argo, 26, Lucas Trent Argo, 25, William Alexander Argo, 21, and Rachel Argo, 18 -- and three step-children -- Emilio Cesar Weba Filho, 28, Lais De Lima Weba, 22, and Bruno Cesar De Lima Weba, 17.

Bluefield College will host a memorial service for Argo, Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. in Harman Chapel. The family will conduct a funeral service on Saturday, April 29. Additional funeral details are still to be determined with Mercer Funeral Home in Bluefield, West Virginia (mercerfuneralhome.com).