Greenbrier East teaches elementary students for the day

The young are the future and education plays a big role in shaping their career paths. High school students turned the tables and became teachers for the day at Frankford Elementary in Greenbrier County.

It's never too early to learn about science and math, which is why STEM students at Greenbrier East High School were showing off what they know to local grade-schoolers.

"It's just introducing them to the field and showing them what we do in high school, so one day, when they come to high school, they'll be interested in it," said Greenbrier East High School STEM student, Justin Deeds.

Students at Frankford Elementary school are learning about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, which STEM stand for. They are even learning how to fly an airplane.

"Today in here we have the flight simulator set up. We've got two simulators one there and one there with J-3 Cubs," Andrew Dowdy, Greenbrier East High School STEM student.

The elementary students are receiving a lesson from an actual licensed pilot.

"They'll get a chance to take off and land it and make a couple turns," said Dowdy, who is also a licensed pilot.

Introducing the STEM program with fun activities gives young students an idea if they want to pursue a life in the sciences.

"It's so nice to have the STEM project and curriculum in our schools. It gives our younger people something to look forward to as they progress through their academic career," said Linda King, Principal of Frankford Elementary School.

Some of the Greenbrier East STEM students are grateful to give back from where they started their education.

"For one, I come from Frankford Elementary, so it's nice to give back to my community and it's nice to see how the younger generation are becoming so interested in a subject," Deeds said.

"You know this is the future. I mean this is the future for kids in America and I think it starts now for me to teach kids about the journey ahead really," added fellow Greenbrier East High School STEM student, Joseph Londeree.

