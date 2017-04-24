New Flex-E-Grant to benefit Princeton entreprenuers

Business opportunities continue to come to the city of Princeton..

According to city manager, Mike Webb, the city has been awarded another Flex-E-Grant.

This grant is nearly three thousand dollars.

“This will be a training seminar it will prepare anyone interested in opening up a business for potentially another pitch contest or to open up a business on their own,” said Webb.

The grants are funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“This will provide them with the technical tools to have sound business plan in place..financially speaking as well as the outlook for marketing as well."

The city manager says if cuts take place within the 2017 calendar year, they are still guaranteed the full amount because the grant money comes from the 2016 fiscal year.