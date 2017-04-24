Child sex crime cases rise in Southern W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Hidden in plain sight. The crimes can happen at home, at school, or on the playground. But perhaps what is more disturbing is they may be on the rise.



Just for Kids, a child advocacy center focused on Fayette, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties, interviewed more than 320 children last year on cases involving child abuse, many as victims of sex crimes.



Just for Kids' Exec. Dir. Scott Miller said that's up from 280 interviews in 2015. But the numbers only tell part of the story.



"What we do know unfortunately is that only one in ten will come forward to tell. So it's very likely that there are 3,000 children in those three counties who are being abused."



Just for Kids advocates provide critical interviews and counseling to the victims. "The good news is, with counseling, using a new technique that's been around five, six years now, children can heal from it and live with that trauma," adds Miller.



Therapist Hamlet Smith with Life Strategies said Monday he sees too many patients whose caretakers, when they were little, never made the call.



"They need adults to tell them, that's horrible. That's not your fault...because kids bear that responsibility, sometimes their whole life."

Those children, he said, will live a lifetime in the shadows, wondering what they did wrong.



"Nobody wants to make that call. But that call can be the difference between a relatively normal childhood or not," adds Smith.



If you or someone you know if a victim of child abuse, you can report it anonymously at ( 1-800-352-6513 ) 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.



Just for Kids will also be honoring leaders in the fight against child abuse at their annual 'Champions of Children' dinner on Thursday night. It is happening at the Ballroom at Glade Springs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.



For tickets, call the Just for Kids office at 304-255-4834.

