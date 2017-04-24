Bluefield's Davis signs with Big Blues

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Another local basketball star has signed on to play ball at the next level and continue his playing career. Bluefield's Ryan Davis has dotted the i's and crossed the t's with Bluefield State College, becoming the newest member of the Big Blues family. Ryan and the Beavers went 23-3 this season with their year coming to an end in the state tournament quarterfinals against Lincoln. Davis says the choice to stay at home and play ball right up the road Bluefield State was an easy decision. "It's good to keep the hometown vibe, that way my family and all my friends can still be around to come and support and come out to the games and all, it'll be good to have them around. It's close to home, and I really like what Coach Price is doing with the program. I like the way he teaches and I like his way of thinking when it comes to basketball and I just feel like it would be a good fit playing with Coach Price."