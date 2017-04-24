Carter declares for NBA Draft; will not hire agent

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

West Virginia guard Javon Carter is testing the pro waters. The junior will enter his name into the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent. The Illinois native led the Mountaineers in scoring with 13.5 points per game, and in steals with 92 on the year. The Big 12 defensive player of the year will have until May 25 to remove his name.