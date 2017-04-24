Miner injured in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Miner injured in Raleigh County

A coal miner is injured at an underground mine in Raleigh County.

Officials say the unidentified miner was hurt when a section of the rib collapsed on Friday at the Beckley Pocahontas Mine. The worker was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Inspectors with the West Virginia Office of Miner's Health, Safety, and Training are handling the investigation.

