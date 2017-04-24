UPDATE: Trial ends for Raleigh County doctor, plea agreement reached

The trial is over for a Raleigh County doctor accused of over-prescribing narcotics to patients.

Dr. Michael Kostenko entered a plea to count seven of the indictment by federal prosecutors on the charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, Oxycodone, not for legitimate medical purposes.

The agreement was reached after testimony by one of Kostenko's former employees on Tuesday, Michael Meadows.



Meadows testified he worked in several capacities at the Coal Country Clinic in Daniels in the years leading up to 2012, serving as everything from a door man to a janitor to a carpenter. During that time, he claimed he became addicted to Oxycodone while seeking treatment for kidney stones.



Kostenko, frustrated over his attorney's cross-examination of the witness, including what he believed to be the witness's history of mental health problems, decided to enter into negotiations with U.S. Attorney Bushong Miller on a plea agreement.



At several points during the hearing that followed, it was unclear whether U.S. District Judge Irene Berger would accept his plea, citing several complaints raised by the defendant over his concerns over his own council.



"I think you all are brilliant, but you haven't had time to prepare," said Kostenko to his attorneys at one point during the hearing.



However, after a private conversation with Miller lasting several minutes, Kostenko decided to proceed with the agreement.



"We knew from the outset it would be a difficult case because of the popular conception here about pill mills. After the first couple days of trial, it became apparent that we were facing an uphill battle," said his attorney, Derrick Lefler, following Tuesday's plea.



Leffler went on "it really did seem that his (Kostenko) heart was in the right place in his practice and there was a good faith component to his actions and in his practice to help his patients."

Kostenko faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1,000,000 in penalties. He will be ordered to stay in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) until his sentencing scheduled for August 23, 2017, at 10 a.m.