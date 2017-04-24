Trial underway for Daniels doctor accused of running pill mill

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The trial of Dr. Michael Kostenko began in U.S. District Court in Beckley on Monday.

The Daniels doctor is charged with operating a drug-involved premise, multiple counts of the illegally distributing of Oxycodone, and the distribution of Oxycodone resulting in the deaths of two patients.



During opening arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Bushong Miller summarized the case against Kostenko, painting his Daniels practice (which was also his home) as a pill mill.



Miller started with the narrative of a family of four from Hanover that would travel from their home in Wyoming County to the doctor's practice in Daniels monthly. Each family member, he alleged, would pay a man at the door $120 in cash after circling a diagram identifying the body part where they were experiencing pain. After joining two dozen more people for a lecture by Dr. Kostenko, lasting roughly 45 minutes, he said each family member would get a prescription for a month's worth of Oxycodone.

During these visits, Miller said he plans to prove there was no patient-doctor confidentiality, no discussion of a long-term pain management plan, and no discussion of physical therapy, an X-rays, an MRI, or consultation with another doctor.



Prosecutors said their evidence will also show that the husband in this case would return home, crush some of the pills for himself, and sell the rest on the streets of Hanover; a cycle that would repeat each month after his visit with Dr. Kostenko.



The prosecution pointed to one particular day, on December 9, 2013, where Dr. Kostenko was out-of-state, but signed 375 prescriptions for 22,000 pills in a single day.



That day would come up again during opening arguments for Dr. Kostenko's attorney, Derrick Lefler.



Just three weeks prior, Leffler said Dr. Kostenko had suffered a major heart attack and was hospitalized in Ohio. All of his patients, many of whom where terminally ill or suffering from severe chronic pain, had gone over three weeks without their medications. With a choice between letting his patients continue to suffer or write their prescriptions, he said Dr. Kostenko chose to help them.



Lefler argued that while Dr. Kostenko's practice was different, as many osteopathic doctors are, it was not illegal. He said his evidence will show, for the most part, his patients were prescribed a modest amount of Oxycodone(15 milligrams) for their pain. Only an exceptional amount of patients, he said, were given a 30 milligrams dose.



Lefler countered the prosecution's claim that Dr. Kostenko was trying to hide a drug involved premise after moving his practice to his Daniels home in 2005. He claimed the move only happened after the doctor was cut off from the state Worker's Compensation system and Medicare following numerous whistleblower complaints by Dr. Kostenko to the state over toxic and dangerous conditions in coal mines and manufacturing plants where his patients were working.

The prosecution is expected to continue their case against Kostenko on Tuesday.

