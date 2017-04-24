Former BB&T senior VP steals cash from vaults, blames employees

A former senior vice-president of BB&T has pled guilty to federal embezzlement charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle, Melissa D. Huffman,46, of Roanoke, VA., stole cash from bank vaults. Court records show that Huffman stole cases from bank vaults she visited and blamed the shortages on subordinate employees. Between 2014 and December 2016, Huffman embezzled cash from the following BB&T locations; Boonsboro, Fort Hill, Tanglewood, Martinsville, Tazewell, and Warrenton.

Huffman waived her right to be indicted and pled guilty this morning to a one count Information charging embezzlement from a FDIC-insured bank.

Huffman is scheduled a sentencing hearing on August 1, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. and faces a maximum possible penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.