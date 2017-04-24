SLIDESHOW: Flooding and high water (April 2017)

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The trial of Dr. Michael Kostenko began in U.S. District Court in Beckley on Monday.More >>
A coal miner is injured at an underground mine in Raleigh County.More >>
Flooding and high water is being reported in communities across the region, especially near creeks and rivers swollen with stormwater.More >>
A former senior vice-president of BB&T has pled guilty to federal embezzlement charges.More >>
A McDowell County man has been charged with DUI causing death after police say he crashed head-on into vehicle driven by an elderly woman.More >>
Rain looks to continue on and off through today and into Monday evening. An additional 1-3" of rainfall could be possible through Monday night. With creeks, streams, and rivers running high in many locations, flooding issues may occur into late Monday night. Remember, "TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.More >>
Aerial Flood Warning remains in affect for Tazewell County as streams and creeks are running high, could be downgraded to Aerial Flood Watch by 11 a.m.More >>
