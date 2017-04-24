SLIDESHOW: Flooding and high water (April 2017) - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Flooding and high water (April 2017)

Posted:

Flooding and high water is being reported in communities across the region, especially near creeks and rivers swollen with stormwater. 

Here you will find staff and viewer submitted photos of flooding that occurred between April 22-24. If you would like to have a photo included in our slideshow, please email it to photos@wvva.com. Be sure and include your name and where the picture was taken. 

