1 killed, 1 arrested in McDowell County crash

A McDowell County man has been charged with DUI causing death after police say he crashed head-on into vehicle driven by an elderly woman.

The fatal crash happened Friday afternoon on Route 52 in the Panther area. According to the West Virginia State Police in Welch, the driver of a Ford SUV crossed left of center and crashed into a Chevrolet sedan; killing the driver.

Lona Dotson, 78, of Johnnycake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Richard Edwards, 40, of Panther, was "under the influence of controlled and possible illegal substances" at the time of the crash. Two minor children in Edwards' vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Edwards was arraigned and released on $40,000 bond. Further charges are pending.