1 killed, 1 arrested in McDowell County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 killed, 1 arrested in McDowell County crash

Posted:
Richard Edwards Richard Edwards
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

 A McDowell County man has been charged with DUI causing death after police say he crashed head-on into vehicle driven by an elderly woman.

The fatal crash happened Friday afternoon on Route 52 in the Panther area. According to the West Virginia State Police in Welch, the driver of a Ford SUV crossed left of center and crashed into a Chevrolet sedan; killing the driver. 

Lona Dotson, 78, of Johnnycake, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Troopers say Richard Edwards, 40, of Panther, was "under the influence of controlled and possible illegal substances" at the time of the crash. Two minor children in Edwards' vehicle suffered minor injuries. 

Edwards was arraigned and released on $40,000 bond. Further charges are pending. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.