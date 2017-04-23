Raleigh County residents remember and honor those affected by the Holocaust

Remembering the six million Jewish lives lost and those who survived was the focus as Temple Bethel held its annual “Yom Hashoah” event on Sunday.

The event was started because of a survivor who made his way here to Raleigh County.

“Max Lewin was a resident of Beckley for many many years and was survivor of the concentration camps in Europe,” said organizer John Golden.

Lewin and his brother Harry, ran the local men's shop in Raleigh County.

His brother was one of the few remaining family members left after the Holocaust.

“All those years nobody knew anything about him being in the concentration camp and at a birthday party we threw from him he was rather older he broke down and told us,” said friend, Sam Arnstein.

“He kept hidden into himself for many years we started to ahead and do our annual commemoration of the Holocaust,” said Golden, [it's] partly in honor and remembrance of all those who died but especially his family.

This year's keynote speaker was Dr. Simone Lotven Sofian.

“The Jews of France actually it's the second largest group that survived,” explained Dr. Sofian.

“There's a lot of questions of why it was not greater and why where they saved.”

She reflected on her mother's role in the french resistance during the Holocaust.

She says remembering the past no matter how horrific is important.

“My mother unlike a lot of holocaust survivors she spoke to us about it from the time that we were very young and relieved more and more of the story as we got older so it was never like an ah-ha moment,” said Dr. Sofian.

“It was 'yes this was part of my life. Many people that I know who's parents are survivors it was kept hidden from them.”