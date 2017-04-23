Flood Warning for Tazewell, Bland and Wythe counties

(WVVA) The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a

* Flood Warning for... Smyth County in southwestern Virginia... Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia... Bland County in southwestern Virginia... Western Wythe County in southwestern Virginia...

* Until 630 PM EDT Monday

* At 637 PM EDT, local law enforcement officials reported flooding in Richlands in western Tazewell county. The public has reported flooding along the Clinch River in western Tazewell county. Some homes have been threatened and at least one road is under water in the same general area. Indications are that the Clinch River is continuing to rise and will rise above flood stage this evening, and potentially as high as 15 feet by Monday morning. This level on the Clinch River at Richlands would constitute moderate flooding and would threaten more roads and property in the area, potentially with a significant impact. Precautions in this region should be taken now to protect lives and property.

Three to four inches of rain has fallen throughout this region during the last two days. An additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is likely in this area during the next 24-36 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Wytheville... Bland... Marion... Richlands... and Bluefield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.