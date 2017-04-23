Spirit of Record Store Day lasts all weekend

Saturday was Record Store Day across the country, but for many independent record stores, the event lasts all weekend. This weekend, some record labels released or re-released albums that aren't available at national chains.

Record collector Fred Lark drove to Princeton from Blacksburg in search of one specific album...

"I was looking for a reissue of a Beatles single, Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane, with picture sleeve. But I got here about ten minutes too late, and, their allotment had sold out by then," Lark says.

Record store owner Wyatt Lilly adds, "That's the main draw, actually... The special releases. We have a huge list of things that collectors want, and it's from major artists too, a lot of them."

Lilly has seen a lot during the 22 years he's been in business. When Cheap Thrills first opened, Lilly says cassette tapes AND vinyl records were still popular. "We've had records... they were kind of big when we started, but then they really kind of phased out, to where we didn't even have them for a couple of years. But then they've been coming back ever since. Now it's a significant part of our inventory, and a huge draw, as you've seen this morning."

And the numbers don't lie. The sale of vinyl records has grown by double digits for seven straight years now.

So what's with the resurgence? Lark has a theory. "I think people are just getting tired of all of the new technology that's coming out, and they revert back to something that's a little bit unique. You actually get something you can hold in your hands, and you can actually read the liner notes in (an) album."